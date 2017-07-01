Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Tech Giant Reveals Technology Behind Dual Cameras

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiSamsung Note 8 to feature sensor brand ISOCELL

The smartphone market has always been competitive. With tech giants like Apple, a company looking to make a solid stand will have to achieve more in order to do more. In lieu of this mission, Samsung has revealed the biggest feature that consumers can enjoy in the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

Considering the fact that the previous versions of the phone and tablet hybrid faced issues with their battery and storage, Samsung has a lot to fix before releasing a new product in the line of the Galaxy Note. The tech giant intends to deliver with the recent announcement it made regarding a new technology that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature: an image sensor brand ISOCELL.

The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that was held in Shanghai. According to Samsung, ISOCELL is the answer to many developers' problems when it comes to trying to achieve an ultra-slim design with high-quality cameras. Samsung's ISOCELL comes with four technological sub-brands that exemplify a specific imaging output. The four sub-brands are: bright, fast, slim, and dual.

ISOCELL bright seeks to deliver images that have high-color fidelity and reduce the exposure and noise from low-light environments. The fast mode is most useful when taking pictures of moving objects or those in the dark. The slim mode adapts according to pixel size that will allow it to produce high-quality images. Finally, the ISOCELL dual sensors is specifically for dual-camera enthusiasts and it will be found in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

"Samsung ISOCELL is a brand that represents the essence of our leading pixel technologies. We expect the ISOCELL brand to help consumers easily acknowledge and confide in camera performance as well as overall quality of the device," said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. "With our advanced image sensor technologies, Samsung will continue to bring innovation to cameras used in smartphones and other applications."