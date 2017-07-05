Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy C10 Specs Rumors: Upcoming Devices With Dual Camera Setup Compared

Reuters/Kim-Hong Ji Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is anticipated to feature a bigger display than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 .

Dual cameras are fast becoming a standard feature on flagship phones, and Samsung is rumored to be bringing the setup to mid-range devices later this year. New reports indicate that the company does have the Galaxy Note 8 as their priority, but mid-range devices like the Galaxy C10 will not be far behind.

Samsung is poised to bring dual-camera phones to the market to head off similar setups from rival phone makers, and the Galaxy C10 is rumored to be one of their first handsets to have two rear cameras. As a leaked render could show, the Galaxy C10 may have a vertically oriented dual camera arrangement, as reported by Android Authority.

A similar leak has surfaced showing what could be the Galaxy Note 8 with a horizontal dual camera setup, as posted on Twitter by Tech Company News. While the image may not be representative of the final Galaxy Note 8 model that will eventually be released later this year, the photo shows a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the rear of the handset.

This placement of the fingerprint sensor, which is next to the dual cameras, suggest a continuation of the design first used in the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy C10 could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip, according to rumors, which could give it a performance similar to other mid-range offerings in the market today.

A 6-inch full High Definition display, 6 GB of memory, up to 128 GB of built-in storage and Android 7.0 Nougat rounds up the rumored specs of the mid-range phone, according to the International Business Times.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 8 is aimed at the higher-end tier of devices, as it could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chipsets powering the handset.

A 6.2-inch Quad HD display, which could be curved, puts it as a phablet follow-up to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The handset is also rumored to have 6 GB of memory, up to 128 GB of internal storage, and the new Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.