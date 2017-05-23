Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8 Specs Rumors: Leaked Images of Phones Show Advanced Technology

Samsung looks like it's upping its value based on the recently leaked specs of the Galaxy S8 Active and Galaxy Note 8. With competitors like LG and Apple grappling for the top spot in the world of smartphones, Samsung may find solid ground again with their upcoming releases.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

According to International Business Times, a single picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was posted on the website of Wireless Power Consortium. Apparently, the smartphone won't look anything like its previous versions. The curved edges have been smoothed out for a more rugged look and the front surface doesn't look like it has buttons, which suggests that users of the upcoming device will be enjoying full-on touchscreen mode. Speculations on the look of the device center on the fact that Samsung may have made their device more shockproof, especially for consumers who are prone to dropping their mobile phones.

Given that it was listed on a website that is behind the Qi wireless charging technology, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be relying on wireless charging, as reported by Indian Express. As per the implications of being an "active" device, the smartphone may come with specs such as a dust and waterproof screen as well as shatter-resistant overalls.

Meanwhile, the leak on Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 was first reported by Telefoonabonnement, according to Gadgets 360. The images featured a demo version that was posted by a Weibo user. The most notable feature is the dual-camera setup, which reports have implicated will bear a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS-supporting dual-photodiode sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS sensor. The report also noted the lack of a fingerprint scanner, which can be an indication that the display will be equipped with the technology without having the need for buttons.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and Galaxy Note 8 are expected to be unveiled in June and will be exclusive to AT&T subscribers.