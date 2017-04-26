Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Screen Fix: Samsung Dismisses Red Tint on Smartphone's Screen as Mere Software Issue

Some users of the Galaxy S8 have been complaining about their red-tinted display screens. To address the issue, Samsung recently issued a new software update that will provide a fix to the problem.

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy S8.

The new software update was dropped just days after the tech giant launched the flagship phone in the United States and South Korea. While Samsung previously said that users of the handset could modify the color settings of their phones to achieve natural display variations, recent complaints of customers have prompted the company to look into the issue and provide a fix.

In a statement, the tech giant said, "Samsung has listened to feedback and has decided to release a software update starting from this week which will provide customers with a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference."

Despite Samsung's efforts to fix the issue, some are still not satisfied by the company's recent statement. According to Seoul-based graduate student Lee Youngsun, the problem might not be with the software.

"I'm not a professional in this field, but I'm not sure this problem is all about the software," she said.

Lee claimed to have bought three units of Galaxy S8 for herself and her family. The display of one of the units, she said, was tinted with red. She recounted that when she brought it to a Samsung service center, the personnel said it was a simple software issue. However, she was ultimately offered with a new one, which turned out to be worse.

"The new one was even worse. I adjusted the color balance on my phone, but I still can see the red color and it stands out too much," she said.

Lee posted a photo of the said phone on Instagram, where one user commented in jest that her S8 was Samsung's "cherry blossom edition."

Before its launch, Samsung promoted the new handset as one with a large curved screen flowing onto its sides. The said feature was touted to be the biggest selling point of the flagship phone.