Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specs News: Another Leak Reveals Measurements, Launch Eyed on April 15

More and more information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 have been making rounds online. Recently, another supposed render of the smartphone surfaced revealing its dimensions and bodywork measurements. Alongside the leaked render is a report that the mobile device will be launched on April 15.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung will reportedly launch new smartphones on April 15 and the Galaxy S8 is expected to be one of them.

Two renders have surfaced online, one for the Galaxy S8 and another for the Galaxy S8 Plus. And for starters, the upcoming smartphones are both visibly larger than their predecessors.

First, the rendered image of the Samsung Galaxy S8 sits beside the currently available Galaxy S7 for comparison. If the leaked image is accurate, the Galaxy S8 can be expected to measure 140.14 millimeters in length, 72.20-mm wide and 7.30-mm thick.

On the other hand, the higher-end Galaxy S8 Plus is also a tad bigger than the Galaxy S7 Edge with dimensions 152.38 mm in length, 78.51-mm wide and 7.94-mm thick.

GSM Arena estimates that the Galaxy S8 Plus' screen will measure up to 6.3 inches not counting the side curves while the standard Galaxy S8's screen could be somewhere around 5.7 inches not including the curved edges as well.

Neither the report nor the renders make use of the term Edge since both variants are expected to sport curved-edge displays. The newest leaked renders reiterate the highly expected thinner top and bottom bezels of the upcoming smartphone.

Just about a week before these renders were out, another set of 3D renders believed to be for the Galaxy S8 were revealed online. The renders support speculations of a bigger screen, thinner bezels and no physical home button features. However, no dual-lens camera setup can be spotted.

In other news, South Korea-based ET News reports that Samsung is expected to unveil new smartphones by April 15 as per their industry sources. And other reports are quick to assume that the Galaxy S8 would be ready by then.

The same report mentions that Samsung is going to release smartphones that sport highly-improved front cameras. The report says that the Galaxy A Series smartphones are expected to launch with 16-megapixel front cameras.