Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs News: Expectations for the Next-Gen Smartphone

It has not been that long since the Samsung Galaxy S8 was released, but because of it being such a big hit, consumers already have expectations for its successor.

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy S8.

For some consumers, the Samsung Galaxy S8 was already enough of an upgrade for them to be satisfied and make the purchase. Meanwhile, others are already looking forward to next year for the release of Samsung Galaxy S9.

One of the guaranteed things that will come out in the next Samsung Galaxy S phone is a faster processor. It's been reported that Qualcomm and Samsung are already working on the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The processor used by the Galaxy S8 is the Snapdragon 835, which boosts the phone's processing power by 27 percent and makes the phone more power-efficient by 30 percent. Performance is expected to get faster and more efficient with the Snapdragon 845.

A lot of upgrades were also done to the Galaxy S8, but there's always room for more improvements. One of the things consumers would want to see is a dual-lens camera. The Galaxy S8 did not include any major improvements to its camera and with other high-end smartphones in the market already including a dual-lens camera, it would not be a surprise if Samsung finally includes it in their Galaxy S9.

Another addition for the Galaxy S8 was an artificial intelligence assistant, Bixby. Many users agree that Bixby has yet to reach its full potential when compared to other AI assistants in the market, so it's important to see an upgrade in the Galaxy S9 wherein Bixby will be able to provide more for the user.

The Samsung Galaxy S line is known to be in the high-end part of the smartphone market, but many users are still hoping for a price cut with the Samsung Galaxy S9; although it is highly unlikely.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to be announced at the Mobile World Congress in February 2018 and available in stores by either March or April of the same year.