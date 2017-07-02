Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Next Flagship to Be Unveiled at MWC 2018?

Reuters/Kim-Hong JiThe Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is anticipated to feature a bigger display than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 .

It has been nearly three months since Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hit shelves, yet many consumers are already looking forward to its successor. It is said that the giant company is already working on Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus for their 2018 flagship and most probably both devices are going to be unveiled at next year's Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are believed to be called the "Star" and "Star 2," which will probably continue the trend of the large display and minimal footprint. The display size for Galaxy S9 will be 5.7 inches and 6.2 inches for S9 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be powered by the futuristic Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 chipset, which offers blazingly fast performance to the smartphone. It has an Octa Core processor which clocks at the rate of 3.6 GHz Quad + 2.8 GHz Quad, while its GPU would be Andre 540.

Samsung Galaxy S9 may also feature a 6 GB RAM to offer the fast multi-tasking experience. The smartphone is said to also have an iris scanner, adding an extra layer of its device for the security action.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will reportedly be sporting a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel rear cameras and will have a dual tone LED flash for better low light capture. The front camera is expected to be at least 8 megapixels with single LED flash. On top of that, Samsung Galaxy S9 will have non-exploding, solid state batteries.

"Our technological level to produce a solid-state battery for smartphones will be mature enough in one to two years," a Samsung SDI executive told Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity, adding, "However, it depends on Samsung Electronics whether it will be used for phones," the executive added.

As for the price, Samsung Galaxy S9 may start from $849, while the S9 Plus may cost around $949.