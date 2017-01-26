Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Rumors: More Of New Tablet's Specs Pop Up Online, Launch Appearing Imminent

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After somewhat unexpectedly missing out on all of 2016, it doesn't look like the Galaxy Tab S3 will be pulling off the same disappearing act this year.

SamsungThe potential replacement for the Galaxy Tab S2 (shown), the rumored Galaxy Tab S3, has seemingly been spotted making its way through a benchmarking site recently

New details about the tablet have surfaced online recently, serving to give people an idea of what they may be getting next from Samsung.

Earlier this week, some of the possible specs of Samsung's new tablet were seemingly leaked, courtesy of a Weibo post. GSMArena shared a screenshot of the Weibo post in question, and according to it, the new tablet will feature 4GB of RAM as well as a fingerprint sensor situated within its home button. The new tablet may also end up being equipped with the Exynos 7420 chipset.

Not long after that apparent leak, even more of the tablet's possible specs were seemingly revealed courtesy of the benchmarking website GFXBench.

The new listing again notes that the Galaxy Tab S3 will have 4GB of RAM onboard together with 32GB of internal storage.

Samsung's new tablet may also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor, while also featuring the 7.0 version of the Android Nougat operating system.

Moving on now to the Tab S3's cameras, the one at the back may offer 12 megapixels, while the one up front could provide 5 megapixels.

Beyond just revealing some of the tablet's specs, the appearance of the new GFXBench listing is also important since it seems to suggest that the device may already be in testing.

It also wasn't that long ago when the tablet appeared on Bluetooth.org, hinting that it has already received Bluetooth certification.

Notably, an earlier report from Sam Mobile revealed that this tablet will make its official debut sometime within the first quarter of this year.

Given these new details that are now trickling out, it's looking like that Q1 2017 launch for the Galaxy Tab S3 may end up taking place after all.