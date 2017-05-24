Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Release Date, Specs News: Budget-Friendly Smartphone With Quality Features

Samsung has just introduced the successor of the Galaxy Wide in their hometown, South Korea. The Galaxy Wide 2 carries the same model number as the Galaxy J7, which is the name it is known by in other places outside South Korea.

The Galaxy Wide 2 is for users who want an affordable smartphone with good quality features. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch display with a 720 x 1800-pixel resolution. It also features an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The phone comes with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Because it caters to consumers who are on a budget, the features of the Galaxy Wide 2 are not top of the line; regardless, it still has a lot of potential.

What may cause a consumer to be hesitant in purchasing the Galaxy Wide 2 is its low internal storage. The smartphone only has 16 GB of internal storage, but there is an option to put in a microSD card that supports up to 256 GB of memory.

The Galaxy Wide 2 features two cameras, 13 megapixels in the back and 5 megapixels in the front. The rear camera is able to take high-quality, low-light pictures as it has an aperture of f/1.9. The front shooter has no fancy features, but it gives the user a camera for selfies and video calls.

When it comes to battery life, the smartphone is reported to have a long-lasting one, even if it only comes with 3,300 mAh capacity. The reason for this is the Galaxy Wide 2 comes with a low-resolution screen that does not take up too much battery life.

The price of the Galaxy Wide was higher at KRW 319,000, which is around $285. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 is priced at KRW 297,000, which is around $265. It is a small change in price, but it's clear that Samsung is making the smartphone more budget-friendly for consumers.

The Galaxy Wide 2 is not yet available on Samsung's website, but it is being carried by mobile carriers across South Korea. No announcement yet has been made when it will be available outside of South Korea.