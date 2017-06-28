Samsung Gear S4 Specs Rumors: Newly-Published Patent Hints at Wireless Charging via Smartphone Case

A newly-published patent from Samsung suggests that the company might soon add wireless charging support for future smartwatches such as the Gear S4.

SamsungPromotional image for Samsung Gear S3.

Recently, the United States Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application filed by Samsung on Dec. 7, 2016 for a "Wireless Charging Accessory Apparatus."

"It is necessary to charge a mobile device or wearable device through a travel adaptor or wireless charging pad when remaining battery power is low or insufficient," the patent application explained.

The patent's title was not indicative if the invention was specifically intended for the next Samsung smartwatches or other wearables, but the descriptions and illustrations found in the document suggested that the wireless charging innovation could work best for the said types of devices.

The first illustration (FIG. 1A) on the document had a Samsung Gear S-looking smartwatch placed above what looked like a Samsung Galaxy smartphone covered in a specially-made case. The smartwatch's screen bore the charging sign while it was positioned above the smartphone's case.

According to the patent descriptions, the accessory case used for wirelessly charging a wearable can "include a printed circuit board in the front cover," which could be an example of the "wireless charging pad" that Samsung mentioned in the first part of the patent application.

The document further explained that the lower part of the smartphone case would sport a "magnetic object ... in one side of the external housing of the mobile device."

Meanwhile, in another illustration (FIG. 4B), the smartphone casing was seen with what looked like an independent charging port where it can draw its battery power.

Recently, Patently Apple reported that Apple had also invented a special iPhone case with a similar wireless charging feature. However, it looked like the focus of the invention was to add wireless charging support for iPhones.

As for the Gear S4, people should note that patents like this do not always come out as a marketable finished product. However, wireless charging has been one of the sought-after additional features especially on mobile devices, and on a good note, Samsung already has the foundation to add this to their future wearable products.