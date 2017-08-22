Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Specs: S-Pen-Supported Laptop to Come Out in September

samsung.com The Samsung Notebook 9 laptop to arrive next month

A brand-new laptop will come out from Samsung Electronics next month, and it reportedly comes with its own S Pen technology.

Reports claim that the South Korean consumer and electronics products manufacturer announced Monday that it will start releasing its latest pen-equipped laptop in the country in September.

According to reports, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is being developed as a dynamic product complete with the newest state-of-the-line technology. It is also described as the laptop version of the tech giant's Note smartphone series because it will come with its own S Pen stylus featuring a 0.7 mm tip that can be able to detect over 4,000 levels of pressure.

The S-Pen model for the upcoming Samsung Notebook 9 Pen laptop will be slimmer compared to the ones that can be found in the company's smartphones and tablets. Reports claim that its stylus will be shorter compared to the other pen tools that can be used in sketching and note-taking functions in most digital devices in the market today.

Aside from the thinner and more advanced stylus pen, the soon-to-be-released Samsung Notebook 9 Pen laptop will also come with a 1080p touchscreen that users can rotate 360 degrees so it can be used as a notebook or tablet. It also operates using the latest Windows 10 software.

Other specs include a 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio with super ultrawide, double-full HD resolution, an optional 8 GB or 16 GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256 GB SSD storage. It also comes with a 1.5 W x 2 Stereo Speakers, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C port, and an internal microSD slot.

While the exact release date details are still under wraps, speculations claim that the upcoming Samsung Notebook 9 Pro could be possibly purchased for as much as $1,299 once it comes out in the market next month.