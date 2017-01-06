Samsung Notebook Odyssey Release Date, Specs, News: Company Launches First-Ever Gaming Laptop at CES 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Attendees of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week have seen several technology companies unveil their versions of a gaming laptop. And now, Samsung joins the ship with their new and first-ever gaming laptop called the Notebook Odyssey.

Reports straight from the CES 2017 event shared that Samsung's first gaming laptop will be available in two screen size options. There will be a 15.6-inch variant that is slated for a February release and a bigger laptop that measures 17.3 inches which will hit the market in April.

The gaming laptop's two variants have several similar specs such as they both work with full High Definition displays and are powered by Intel's Core i7 processing chips.

However, the two Notebook Odyssey options also differ in many aspects. For starters, they are most likely going to sport different graphics processing units. While the 15.6-inch variant was confirmed to run with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, Samsung has yet to finalize the GPU for the bigger device.

The two also differ a lot in terms of random access memory since the lower-tier laptop runs with 32 GB RAM while the 17.3-inch variant has 64 GB RAM. In the memory storage department, while both have 1 TB hard drives, the bigger laptop can hold up to 512 GB solid-state drive compared to the 15.6-inch option's maximum capacity of 256 GB SSD.

Another notable difference lies in the available ports. The 15.6-inch variant is equipped with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports while the 17.3-inch option comes with the faster and reversible USB-C Thunderbolt 3 – which is capable of up to 40 GB per second data transfer speeds – paired with a USB 3.0 port.

In true gaming rig fashion, the Notebook Odyssey's keyboards are illuminated. The smaller option's keyboard has a red backlight while the higher-end 17.3-inch variant will be available with multicolor-lit keys.

The lower-tier 15.6-inch gaming laptop's price will start at $1,199.