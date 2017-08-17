Samsung T5 Review: An SSD Anyone Might Want Despite the Price Tag

Samsung official website Samsung T5 SSD said to be one of the fastest in the market

Considering the growing need of the gadget market to have more storage space, it is no wonder that the solid-state drive (SSD) became so popular when it was first unveiled to the public. Samsung's newest offering, the T5 SSD, is one of the most-talked-about since it was first unveiled as it boasts a series of impressive specs. Given a hefty price tag, consumers are interested in what it has to offer, and fortunately, the critics have a few things to say.

According to reports, the Samsung T5 should definitely be part of the top picks for someone looking to have a portable and secure SSD. It boasts great and noteworthy write speeds of 486 megabytes per second and a read speed of 513 megabytes per second. For the size and compactness of the Samsung T5 SSD, it is definitely one of the fastest in the current market. There is also the fact that it is smaller and sleeker, which proves that the tech giant is definitely looking to have an SSD that is desirable in and out.

Meanwhile, PC World took note of Samsung's use of the USB 3.1 Gen 2 as it proves to be at least 20 percent faster than the previous model, T3. Although Samsung T5's speed is still trumped by the Sandisk Extreme 900, the tech giant's newest flagship release in the SSD market is a definite favorite mainly because of the size and performance. The one con of the Samsung T5 is in the fact that it might not be good as a backup drive considering that it is prone to telling users that it is not accessible. This can be solved by using another drive as a backup. Regardless, the Samsung T5 SSD is worth the look and feel.

All in all, the Samsung T5 is worth the hefty price tag. It starts at $130 for the 256 GB version and goes up to $800 for 2 TB variants.