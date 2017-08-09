Samsung Xperia XZ1 Compact Available Early Next Month? Standard Version Runs Android 8.0 in Benchmark Test

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017.

It appears that Sony is making a change in its approach with regard to product announcement and release timing — at least with the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact.

A report from Esato forums, a board that Phone Arena has found to be a pretty reliable source over time, claims that the device will be available not long after it is made official.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, expected to be unveiled on August 31, will allegedly hit the stores 10 days later — that's Sept. 10. That way, the device will still be fresh in everyone's mind.

With how far apart the announcement date of Sony's products is from the actual availability date (the Sony Xperia XZ Premium was announced in February but released in June), many users and media outlets developed the impression that Sony itself is waiting for the hype around their offerings to die down before actually putting them up for sale, which is typically deemed unhelpful to sales performance.

Either way, it looks like those days will be over soon. Interestingly, while the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact seems to be arriving early, the same cannot be said for the standard version, the Sony Xperia XZ1, despite their purported simultaneous unveiling.

The handset did, however, pop by Geekbench for a benchmark test, where more key specifications were revealed including its 5.1-inch full high-definition (HD) display (1,920 x 1,080 pixels).

Like its initial visit there, the Sony Xperia XZ1also had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in tow with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Additionally, the handset came with 64 GB of internal storage while an Adreno 540 graphics processing unit (GPU) was also present.

The camera department was revealed to include a 19 MP rear-facing camera and a 13 MP selfie snapper. The device was also running Android 8.0 captioned "Android Sony Edition."

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is expected to get the same set of features but with a smaller battery and display at 4.6 inches.