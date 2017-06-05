San Antonio Spurs NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Chris Paul Gives Serious Consideration to Joining the Spurs

Looks like the Los Angeles Clippers has a reason to be worried as people continue to link Chris Paul with the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against New York Knicks during the second half at Staples Center, Mar. 11, 2016.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, Paul will seriously consider joining the Spurs this summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

"Sources told ESPN that Paul, for all of his undeniable fondness for Los Angeles, is intrigued by the idea of teaming up with the likes of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and MVP top-three finalist Kawhi Leonard in his quest to achieve the deep playoff success that has eluded Paul to this point in his career," Stein wrote in his report for ESPN.

"Free agency is still a month away, but sources say the Clippers already have begun contemplating roster and organizational changes aimed at convincing Paul ‎to re-sign after he declines to exercise his player option, as expected," he continued.

The Clippers have been trying to lure Jerry West away from the Golden State Warriors recently and Stein noted that his sources told him the team is doing this to convince Paul to stay. He also added that Paul will likely have a face-to-face meeting with the Spurs before the start of free agency on July 1.

The Spurs have made a couple of big moves in the free agent market the past two years by signing LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, so they know how to get this done. However, they still need to free up salary cap space to sign him, so this isn't going to be easy.

Paul is already 32 and the window of opportunity for him to win a championship ring is closing fast. The Clippers have surrounded him with Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick, but they have never made it past the second round during his tenure with the team.

While the Clippers remain the favorites to re-sign Paul, the Spurs can give him a better chance at winning that elusive championship ring.