San Francisco 49ers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: 49ers Sign Will Davis; Worked Out Leon Hall and Jairus Byrd

It seems the San Francisco 49ers may have finally found the right man in the search to bolster their defensive backfield.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jim Bahn)Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday, the 49ers announced that cornerback Will Davis has agreed to join them for a one-year deal. The team also waived wide receiver Rashad Ross to clear up a roster spot for Davis.

Signing someone who has already sustained two torn anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) is always risky, but observers think he's going to do well with the 49ers.

"There is some upside to be had now that he is over a year and a half removed from the second torn ACL. Coming in in the back third of the offseason workout program is not ideal, but the 49ers are building a defense that is about aggressiveness, and a bit more instinctual. Ideally that means he can get up to speed quickly," Niners Nation's David Fucillo said in his report.

Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2013 draft. He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and they waived him in November 2016. Davis had 30 tackles, four assisted tackles, one interception and five passes defended in 20 games with the Dolphins and Ravens. Davis also had some experience playing safety when he was with the Ravens.

It has been a busy week for the 49ers. The team also brought in cornerback Leon Hall and safety Jairus Byrd for workouts, but it's unclear if they are still interested in adding another player in the backfield after they signed Davis.

Right now, the 49ers have Eric Reid, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt under contract at safety. Undrafted free agents Chanceller James and Lorenzo Jerome are also on the roster and they will likely compete for a role as well.

Aside from Davis, the 49ers also have Rashard Robinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Will Redmond, K'Waun Williams, Keith Reaser and Dontae Johnson at cornerback.