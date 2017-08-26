Sanya Richards-Ross Finds Renewed Purpose in Motherhood: 'Most Gratifying Moment of My Life'

(Photo: Sanya Richards-Ross/ Instagram) Sanya Richards-Ross, the Olympic gold medalist track star, released the book "Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me about God and Life" on June 6, 2017.

Sanya Richards-Ross has found a new purpose in life after retiring from track-and-field and becoming a mother.

Richards-Ross, the 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist track star, and her former NFL cornerback husband Aaron Ross welcomed their son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, into the world on Aug. 12. The couple who married in 2010 are first time parents, which Richards-Ross called one of the most gratifying experiences of her life.

"This is, by far, the most gratifying moment of my life," Richards-Ross told People magazine earlier this week. "He gives me greater purpose and a reason to smile every day, and I just want to be the best mom to him that I can be!"

According to the Christian track star-turned-author of Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me about God and Life Hardcover, motherhood is even more than she anticipated.

"People tell you all the time about the joys of motherhood, but it's more than I ever anticipated," she told People. "They instantly change you. Your heart grows and your love knows no bounds."

Back in February, the couple announced their pregnancy by calling it their biggest blessing yet.

"Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet," the Rosses told People.

"We are so excited to start a family and can't wait to begin this new adventure!"

After ending her track career last year, Richards-Ross admits that she still misses her sport.

"I miss it SO MUCH! It's actually a little hard to watch," she admitted on Instagram after watching the IAAF World Championships earlier this month. "But God had other plans and although I'm the happiest I've ever been with where I am in life, I can't help but miss the sport that gave me so much!"

Just last month, she told The Christian Post that even off of the field she continues to keep God first in her life.

"I've always loved the Lord and tried my best to keep Him at the forefront of my life whether I was chasing Olympic gold or not," she told CP.