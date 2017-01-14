'Scandal' Season 6 Air Date, Spoilers: Premiere Episode Will Have Flashbacks, Shocking Election Results

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With just several days before "Scandal" season 6 returns, reports are rife that the premiere episode titled "Survival of the Fittest" will feature a good amount of flashbacks and a shocking election result.

Facebook/ScandalABC"Scandal" season 6 will premiere on January 26.

"Scandal" is a political drama series created by the well-known writer Shonda Rhimes and was first aired in 2012. It stars Kerry Washington as the main protagonist, Olivia Pope. Reports back in 2012 say that Olivia's story is based on Judy Smith, a D.C.-based crisis manager and administration press aide in the time of George H.W. Bush.

Season 5 left viewers with the burning question of who will be the next Commander-in-Chief in the fictional world of "Scandal." It can be recalled that it is a tight race between Olivia's bet Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). With the trailer of season 6 out as early as November last year, ABC raised a hanging question of whether or not Mellie quits the tight race to the White House.

According to reports, season 6 teasers also provide glimpses that the premiere episode will feature Election Day and Mellie waiting for the polling results with her team. The outgoing POTUS, Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn), will also be seen tensely spending his last days in the White House. The previous season ended with Fitzgerald being so worried that Olivia is wrong about something that's yet to be revealed.

According to TV Guide, different episodes of season 6 will focus on different characters and will be told in different perspectives as well. The same report noted that season 6 will run with less episodes as per the request of Rhimes and in consideration of Washington's pregnancy. But, on a good note, it has allowed writers to craft sharper storylines.

TV Guide also quoted Goldwyn giving his insight about the upcoming season, saying: "Shonda's taking the show in a new fresh direction. The fact that it's in counterpoint to this crazy political world that America is living through is interesting, but they're not the same. [Season 6] is not in reaction to that."

To give way to ABC's special coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration, "America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington," "Scandal" season 6's premiere was removed from its original premiere date of Jan. 19.

"Scandal" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.