'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Fitz Urges Olivia to Fight Back

Everything is a mess in Olivia's (Kerry Washington) world, but at least she has Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Mercy," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Peus (David Warshofsky) and Ruland (Zoe Perry) are ready to take over the White House. With Mellie (Bellamy Young) at the helm, they are confident that it is only a matter of time until they take down Fitz and his band of followers. They are particularly targeting Olivia, threatening to eliminate everyone she loves. It is a good thing that she and Fitz are back together and he can assure her that things are going to be all right.

The promo for the episode shows Fitz facing off with Ruland. He is warning her to stop whatever they are planning or else Peus and their organization's dirty works will be exposed. Ruland, however, is not easily intimidated. The meeting worries Olivia so badly that she realizes the only option left for them to win is by involving her father, Rowan (Joe Morton). In the clip, the fixer is introducing Rowan to her team. The tension between the old man and Fitz is evident.

Olivia says that only her father has the ability to get them out of that mess, but not everyone seems to agree. Rowan puts them on edge. The teaser shows that Fitz and the others are right to be wary of him. In the clip, he is shown ready to stab someone. Rowan is paranoid enough to think people are out to get him. He has very little option in actuality. If not for Fitz, Peus and Ruland would have blown the whistle on his crime. He knows he must work with the outgoing POTUS or else, he can kiss his freedom goodbye.

"Scandal" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.