'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Fitz and Olivia Fight Over Rowan

Rowan (Joe Morton) will cause problems between recently reunited lovers Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCFitz hates Rowan in the next episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "The Box," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the couple will fight over Rowan. While Olivia wants her father to help them take down Peus (David Warshofsky) and Ruland's (Zoe Perry) organization, Fitz is convinced they are making a huge mistake. Rowan has been anything but innocent, orchestrating Frankie's (Ricardo Chavira) assassination to get what he wanted. Fitz believes Olivia's dad will end up double-crossing them as well.

The promo shows that Peus will threaten Fitz's administration with bombings, nine to be exact. All they have to do to stop the carnage is to release Mellie (Bellamy Young), whom they have been protecting. Peus and Ruland know they cannot take over the White House without their "Trojan horse." They need Mellie so the public will acknowledge the change of power in the American government. When Fitz and Olivia receive Peus' threat, the POTUS immediately accuses Rowan of helping the enemy.

In the clip, Fitz is grabbing Rowan's collar with every intention of punching him in the face. Olivia looks shocked at her lover's outburst. She still wants to believe that her father will never betray her. In one scene, Mellie urges Fitz to let her go. Soon after, Olivia receives a phone call. One of the bombs has exploded, leaving eight more. If they will not listen to Peus' directives, more explosions will rock key places on American soil. Olivia is close to a breakdown. She cannot believe that people are dying because of them.

With Fitz determined to hate Rowan, Olivia will be put in an awkward situation. The clock is ticking and they must make a decision about Mellie as soon as possible. She must convince Fitz that Rowan is the only one who can get them out of this precarious situation, but how can she do that? Will the president even listen to her?

"Scandal" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.