'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Fitz Fights for Olivia

Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) will make sure that his love affair with the newly appointed White House Chief of Staff, Olivia (Kerry Washington), will continue in the upcoming season of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCFitz and Olivia will stick together in the next season of "Scandal."

During the finale, viewers were treated to a sweet kiss between "Olitz" as he was about to board his getaway helicopter from the White House. Fitz officially completed his term as POTUS, giving way to his ex-wife Mellie (Bellamy Young). Olivia was readily chosen as her Chief of Staff. Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) became the vice president, while Quinn (Katie Lowes) has taken over Olivia's position in OPA.

In an interview with Deadline, Goldwyn talked about the future of "Olitz's" relationship. According to him, Olivia's position as "the most powerful person on the planet" would likely affect their dynamics. Still, according to him, Fitz and Olivia are the kind of people who would continue to hold on to each other, no matter how difficult the circumstances are. They have already tried separation before and it definitely did not work for them.

"It will cost her in some profound way, and Fitz will, I can only believe, somehow have to either have to or want to step in. Whether Olivia reaches out to him or he reaches out to her, I don't know, but I feel like there's another round that they need to go that'll deepen their relationship even further. I don't know if they should be together or not, you know, because I don't know if the circumstances of their lives will allow that, but I know they can't be apart," Goldwyn said.

Meanwhile, it has been previously announced (via TVLine) that the upcoming installment is going to be the last for the series. The fans are crossing their fingers for a happy ending for the power couple. Based from the hints Goldwyn gave, it looks like they do not have to worry about anything.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.