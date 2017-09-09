'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Series to Reveal Fate of Olivia and Fitz's Relationship

Facebook/Scandal Will Olivia and Fitz end up together in "Scandal" season 7?

The upcoming seventh and final season of "Scandal" will finally reveal if Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) will end up together despite the complexity of their relationship.

While fans of "Scandal" can't help but feel sad that the upcoming season of the political drama series will end soon, many are also excitedly awaiting its arrival to know whether Olivia and Fitz will really end up together. Despite the complexity of their love story, many are still hoping that, in the end, love will bind them together.

With "Scandal" season 6 featuring Fitz leaving the White House to lead a more peaceful and private life in Vermont, it goes without saying that he and Olivia will be spending their lives away from each other. Olivia will continue to work in the Oval office, serving Mellie (Bellamy Young) this time.

Despite Fitz being away from the White House now, Shonda Rhimes, executive producer of "Scandal," has revealed that the political drama series will continue to follow the life of the former POTUS (President of the United States). According to Rhimes, a few episodes will be devoted to Fitz as the show follows his life and struggles as a private citizen.

While Fitz leads a private life and will be out of politics, the same thing cannot be said about Olivia in "Scandal" season 7. According to other sources, Olivia will be very satisfied with her position as Mellie's chief of staff.

With Darby Stanchfield, who plays the role of Abby (associate of Katie Lowes' Quinn character), revealing in an interview that Olivia will be pulling the strings and become the "woman behind the woman" in the upcoming seventh and final season of "Scandal," it is pretty understandable why she will be enjoying every minute of her work as the POTUS' chief of staff.

Will it really be Fitz and Olivia in the end? How powerful will Olivia be in the political drama series? Find out when "Scandal" returns to ABC for its seventh and final season this Oct. 5.