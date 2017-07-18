'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Who Will Die Between Olivia and Mellie?

Facebook/ScandalABC Who will die in the next season of "Scandal"?

Someone will end up dying pretty soon in the next season of "Scandal." Will it be Olivia (Kerry Washington) or Mellie (Bellamy Young)?

According to IB Times, there is a possibility that a major character death will take place in the new installment of the ABC series. Now that the show is ending, series creator Shonda Rhimes may be planning a huge shocker, one where fans will be left reeling and talking about "Scandal" for weeks after its finale. This can only be accomplished through the death of a fan favorite. Olivia is a strong candidate and killing her off will indeed end the series with a bang. Assassinating Mellie, the new POTUS, however, also makes sense.

Spoilers indicate that season 7 will be as tension-filled as the previous ones.

Now that Olivia has accomplished her goal to be one of the most powerful women in Washington, viewers are looking forward to her next move. She has been promoted as the White House Chief of Staff, and Mellie knows she needs the other woman's expertise even though they do not see eye to eye on most things. The president will also have her ex-husband as a valuable advisor. It has been teased that Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) will support Mellie and her administration the best way he can.

"Nothing pleases me more than the knowledge, the certainty, that of all the people in the world, the one person she can turn to who knows her the best, and understands fully the situation that she's in, is Fitz. Over the course of this whole show, we've never seen them be aligned energetically. ... Those connections endure, so to get to watch Fitz and Mellie rediscover the relevance of their connection in a new way, I'm just so excited about that," Young teased in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.