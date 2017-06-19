School Teacher Kills 6-Year-Old Student by Gluing Mouth Shut

In China, authorities are investigating a nursery teacher who is believed to have caused the death of her pupil Guo Jintong. The child was punished by her mentor for talking too much, and died because of it.

The six-year-old student received quite a brutal punishment from her nursery teacher. Her mouth was taped shut and glue was used supposedly to prevent the young student from further making any noise. The girl's father believes that she was smothered to death because of this.

An unnamed witness also makes the said claim. Furthermore, this informant shared that the six-year-old was being particularly chatty during their class' morning stretches and aerobic exercises. It was then that her teacher decided to seal her mouth shut.

While Jintong was carrying out the punishment, she was made to continue the exercises along with the class. Shortly after, she appeared unwell and was twitching around, which then prompted her teacher to take her to the school clinic.

The nurse called an ambulance right away, and she was taken to the hospital. Doctors made efforts to resuscitate the young patient, but all were unsuccessful. The doctors made their statement, saying they were "unable to bring her back."

Jintong attended Huadian Experimental Kindergarten in Huadian City, China. They have yet to issue a statement addressing this unfortunate event. As for the girl's parents, they have reportedly been hanging around the school's area, hoping for the institution to give them answers. They have also turned to social media, particularly to China's popular platform Weibo, to narrate how the events unfolded as well as to seek justice.

Not much has been said about the nursery teacher or about her future in teaching. But according to reports, she has currently been suspended.

A candlelight vigil for Jintong was held right outside of the school's premises.

More updates should follow.