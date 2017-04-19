'Scorpion' Season 3 Spoilers: Tricky Fires and Marriage Vows Coming This May

CBS and the showrunners of "Scorpion" have revealed the new plot of its newest installment, and it's a momentous occasion! Catch the latest on the genius team of "Scorpion" on Monday, May 1, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Bells will be ringing in the latest episode of "Scorpion" as the team of geniuses juggle two things at once. Two huge things, in fact, as episode 23 of the third season of "Scorpion" comes this Monday on the first day of May. CBS and the production team of the show have revealed the title and the plot of its newest episode, and the title is a pun on an old wedding adage. "Something Burrowed, Something Blew" airs on May 1 on CBS, as reported by Spoilers Guide.

While a wedding is in the list of things to do for this episode, it's not only wedding bells that will be ringing with this latest installment of "Scorpion." Alarms will be sounding as well, as what looked like a simple fire-incident control scenario blows up into a full-blown disaster.

The team, composed of Walter O'Brien (Elyes Gabel), Happy Quinn (Jadyn Wong), Toby Curtis (Eddie Kaye Thomas), Sylvester Dodd (Ari Stidham), Paige Dineen (Katharine McPhee) and Cabe Gallo (Robert Patrick) will be faced with a simple tunnel fire. Short work for a team of geniuses, right?

It's a good thing, then, that the elite team of "Scorpion" is there on the scene. The tunnel fire quickly became a catastrophe, and it's up to the combined expertise of the crew to find a way to extinguish it, and quickly.

Time is of the essence, since Toby and Happy are also racing to the wedding ceremony to exchange vows. Finally, in an event long awaited by "Scorpion" fans, Toby the psychology man and Happy the engineering wizard will be tying the knot. Will the team take care of the tunnel fire in time?

