'Scream Queens' Season 3 Renewed or Canceled: Fox Pulls the Plug on Comedy Horror Series

"Scream Queens" will scream no more as Fox has officially pulled the plug on the comedy horror series starring Emma Roberts.

Fans were waiting for a season 3 renewal order, but the stars just did not align. After spending months in limbo, "Scream Queens" has been canceled by the network.

In January, Fox executive Steve Madden teased that the series could still have a third season since a decision had yet to be made at the time. However, the deed has been done.

"It feels as if it was a complete series," said Fox co-chair Gary Newman said (via Variety). "We have no plans to go back and tell more stories there. We won't be seeing 'Scream Queens' this season."

Even though "Scream Queens" pulled in a younger audience and good delayed viewing numbers, it seems that those were not enough to grant the show another cycle. The show had a hard time achieving high ratings. And even if it did get a renewal, it would have been hard to round up the cast members for another season.

Keke Palmer landed a role on "Berlin Station" as a series regular for the second season of the Epix series, while Lea Michele has signed on to be a co-lead in an ABC comedy pilot. The pilot has yet to be picked up, but it is expected to go into series.

Roberts, on the other hand, has been busy with other projects as well. The actress has some movies lined up, so it would be difficult to find time in her schedule for "Scream Queens" anyway.

With the show officially axed, it looks like fans will never get to find out who was behind the mask at the end of season 2. It can be recalled that the season 2 finale concluded with quite the cliffhanger, with Chanel Oberlin's fate unknown as the Red Devil Killer returned.

