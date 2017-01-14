Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream Free (TV Channel, Start Time): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 Football Online

The Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons will go face to face on Saturday afternoon to get the NFL 2017 Playoffs Divisional Round started. The Falcons have home field advantage, however, they come up against a Seahawks team that has become efficient and brutal in the postseason over past seasons so this one could go either way.

REUTERS Matt Ryan of the Falcons shown here throwing a pass.

The game has a scheduled start time of 4.35 p.m. ET and takes place from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network, or online through free live stream (details below).

These two teams have only met twice in the postseason before, and 16 times in their all time series. Overall the Seahawks have had the better of their meetings, leading 10-6 in results, however, it was the Atlanta Falcons that won their dramatic postseason meeting in 2012 in the NFC Playoffs.

Fans will remember that extraordinary game as much for the dramatic conclusion as the result. The Falcons ran out to a 20-0 lead in the game, only for the Seahawks to launch a mighty comeback and take the leak 28-27 with just 31 seconds remaining. However, it was not meant to be as Matt Bryant kicked an amazing 49 yard field goal with just eight seconds remaining to give Atlanta a 30-28 victory.

But if we are looking at recent history, it is the Seahawks who have the advantage. They won the teams' game in October, although the scoreline of 26-24 suggests there is little between these teams and that today's game could go either way.

That October game will be remembered for a controversial call as cornerback Richard Sherman was not called for a late pass interference on wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Falcons believe had that call gone their way they would have won that game. Falcons second-year outside linebacker Vic Beasley has said, "We felt like we had a chance to win that game. Calls didn't go our way. Things could've went a different route, so we're looking forward to this opportunity."

But if the Falcons are to claim a win today they will have to find a way to get through this tough Seahawks' defense, which ranked third in the league for points allowed. Seattle only allowed 18.3 points per game through the season, and if they can maintain that sort of form today it would take a huge effort from the Falcons' own defense to limit the Seahawks' offense to a better level than that.

Seattle though have suffered a big blow and have lost safety Earl Thomas. That news coupled with the fact that Matt Ryan led the Falcons to an NFL leading 33.8 points per game, should give Atlanta fans confidence that they have what it takes to progress past the Seahawks today.

But again, never write off this Seahawks team, even if they have injuries to knock them back. This is a team that is looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance in just four seasons, and which has won seven if its past nine Playoffs games. They have one of the most experienced rosters with regards to postseason football in the league, and that experience can make the difference when the pressure is on late in tight Playoffs games.

The Falcons will be looking to Matt Ryan to be their inspiration today though. The quarterback recorded the top passer rating in the NFL through the regular season with a 117.1 rating. That's also the fifth best in NFL history, so it's fair to say he is a man on fire, and someone the Seattle defense must get on top of if they are win today.

Today's big game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons has a scheduled start time of 4.35 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through free live stream by clicking here.