'SEGA Forever' News: Classic Games Launched on iOS and Android; More Titles to Come

Fans of old school SEGA games will be happy to know that a new mobile service called "SEGA Forever" will allow them to play classic titles on their smartphones.

According to its website, "'SEGA Forever' is a free and growing classic games collection of nearly every SEGA game ever released from every console era – Master System, Genesis/Mega Drive, Dreamcast, and more."

"SEGA Forever" will let fans play old titles for free. However, the games will be ad-supported. For those who do not want to see ads, they can pay $1.99 for the ad-free version. The service will also allow players to save their progress in the game and even play offline. Additionally, it has controller support via Bluetooth and a leaderboard that will encourage players to beat international high scores.

SEGA plans to release games every month, which means fans will have a steady stream of titles to play. Currently, the collection consists of "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Altered Beast," "Phantasy Star 2," "Kid Chameleon" and "Comix Zone." The service will be available on all iOS and Android devices.

And while fans may be rejoicing at the news, some are not too ecstatic about "SEGA Forever." Some reviews have been good, while others do not hold the collection in high regard. Touch Arcade, for instance, described the games as "underwhelming." The review criticized the screen size and resolution of the games, which were not tweaked by SEGA to fit with modern standards. However, the publication did applaud its MFi support and cloud saving.

Since there are currently only five games from Genesis, it is likely that public perception will change when more titles become available. Regardless, fans are definitely excited to relive the classic games they used to play on Saturday afternoons. With the theme of nostalgia becoming more prevalent in recent years, "SEGA Forever" may have a bright future ahead.