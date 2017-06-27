Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Collaboration: Former Couple's Secret Duet Leaked

Years after Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's high-profile breakup, a purported unreleased duet of the two appears to have found its way online.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Singer Selena Gomez (R) and singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

It has been rumored that when they were still together, they did some music collaboration. Of course, none of these supposed songs ever came out.

This changed today as a user on Soundcloud called DrewsLeaks seemingly leaked a duet titled "Steal Our Love," but has since been taken down.

The two reportedly recorded the song back in 2013 or 2014, just before their split. Gomez did most of the song while Bieber sang the bridge, albeit it was indiscernible in the audio.

The first verse goes:

"I can't seem to hide from the lies I can't discuss myself I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself And just when I feel I've fallen down You pick me up right off the ground They can't keep between us two right now"

Gomez sings "And they can't steal our love" in the dancy and catchy chorus. Bieber can also be heard in the background as she did. In the second verse, she sings:

"I can't seem to choose what to do There's nothing I can say I'm tired of the fight 'cause I'm never right I just wanna cry, no"

Gomez and Bieber began an on-and-off relationship in 2011. It officially ended in 2014, breaking the hearts of the "Jelena" fans, but the aftermath of the breakup continued to haunt both stars.

In 2015, Bieber told Access Hollywood that he is "never going to stop loving her" and "checking in on her." It was also reported that Gomez's songs post-breakup was about the "Purpose" singer.

When Gomez started dating singer The Weeknd, Bieber was asked about his music and he slammed the "Starboy" singer, calling his music, "wack."

At the moment, there is no way of knowing if it really is Gomez and Bieber in the leaked recording. It might remain a mystery forever now that it has been deleted already.