Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dating Rumors: 'Bad Liar' Singer Denies There's a Duet in the Works with Her BF

Selena Gomez wants to correct a rumor about her and rumored boyfriend The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Despite fans longing for the two to collaborate, the "Bad Liar" hit maker said there's nothing in the works.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokSelena Gomez denied that she's working on a song with her boyfriend The Weeknd.

Gomez reacted to a rumor that stated she's doing a duet with The Weeknd. The detail on the collaboration reportedly appeared on an entry on her Wikipedia page where the song "In Her Element" was listed. The entry has since been deleted.

Gomez told TJ Taormina on his radio program with Boston's 103.3 AMP that as far as she's aware, there are no such plans. Gomez also had some sad new for her fans.

"I can't give those people (fans) what they want," she said. "I'm sorry, and it's not true." In the same interview, Gomez confirmed she's in a relationship but she didn't mention the person's name, nor did she refer to The Weeknd as her boyfriend.

Gomez and The Weeknd first made headlines in January when they were spotted exchanging kisses outside at an event in Santa Monica. Then in May, the couple graced the MET Gala together, which fans saw as a move to acknowledge they are a couple even without saying anything.

Following the MET gala appearance, the former Disney star and her new beau have been flaunting their relationship on social media and in different Hollywood red carpet events. Observers concluded that things are getting so serious for the pair after a few months into their relationship that they have reportedly been talking about getting married.

Meanwhile, even as Gomez said she and The Weeknd are not working on a song together, all hope isn't lost. The "Good for You" singer previously worked with Zedd in 2015, when they were rumored to be dating. She also did an unreleased duet with former boyfriend Justin Bieber when they were together in 2012. In due time, Gomez might surprise her fans with an Abelena song on the radio.