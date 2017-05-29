Selena Gomez and The Weeknd News: Couple Not Collaborating But Are Ridiculously Happy

As high profile as her relationship with The Weeknd might be, Selena Gomez has yet to share any details. Usually, the pair has only been spotted in major events and dates that paparazzi can't sabotage. But in a recent radio interview, Gomez was all too willing to finally share something about what it's like to date the "Starboy" singer.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Singers The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, May 1. 2017.

In an interview with Miami's Power 96.5 FM, Gomez opened up about her relationship including why she would lie to her partner. Although she didn't drop any names in the interview, all her fans are aware she is dating The Weeknd. They went public two months after he broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid following a two-year relationship. Before Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, she was famously or infamously known as Canadian singer Justin Beiber's girlfriend.

"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?" Gomez shared to the radio host and to anyone who was tuned in.

This might not be news to most of her fans especially to those who know what she has been through with Beiber before he took a turn for the good. Regardless, Gomez didn't show any signs of bitterness from her past relationship as she gushed about Tesfaye.

When asked about a recent lie she told in honor of her new single titled "Bad Liar," Gomez shared that she actually wanted to try and cajole The Weeknd into telling her to stay. This was after she told him that she was planning on a trip and that she wasn't leaving.

Fans feasted on this new information with most of them claiming how adorable it is for the famous singer and Disney alum to pull one of the oldest dating tricks in the book. One can only presume that The Weeknd caved, especially when Gomez sounded so happy to be talking about her boyfriend.

In another recent interview, Gomez denied the rumors that she and The Weeknd are collaborating, as reported by Radio. Although this may come as a disappointment for the fans, it's still a possibility.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy "Bad Liar" knowing that there's a cute story behind it.