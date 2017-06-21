Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Rumors: 'Bad Liar' Singer Decorating Boyfriend's L.A. Home?

There is no denying that Selena Gomez is head over heels in love with her current beau, The Weeknd, as she has not only been spotted wearing her boyfriend's concert tour merchandise but is said to be in charge in giving his place a makeover, too.

Facebook/Selena GomezShown is the promotional image for Selena Gomez's latest single, "Bad Liar."

While many fans of Gomez and Justin Bieber were hoping last year that the two would still patch things up and eventually reconcile, the "Bad Liar" singer finally fell in love again earlier this year with The Weeknd. Since then, the two have been devil-may-care about wearing their hearts on their sleeve, posting sweet photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

It has been months since the two went public with their relationship, and it is said that their relationship is getting stronger. Reportedly, the two are getting more open about their romantic link, with Gomez, allegedly, finally officially referring to The Weeknd as her boyfriend. According to reports, Gomez has been a supportive girlfriend to The Weeknd, even wearing his concert tour merchandise as her outfit for the day, including The Weeknd's black jacket merchandise she wore recently.

However, if other sources are to be believed, Gomez does not only show support to The Weeknd by indirectly promoting his concert tours via the merchandise that she wears as it has also been reported that Bieber's ex is giving her boyfriend's place a makeover, too. According to reports, The Weeknd has asked his girlfriend to help him decorate his L.A. place as he believes in his girlfriend's taste and preferences.

"He loves her style and has told her to do whatever she thinks will look good. And, he'll foot the bill," the incognito source told Hollywood Life.

The same source said that The Weeknd can't wait to return from his series of concert tours and to be with Gomez once more, and, presumably, see her interior decorating talent doing its magic to his place.

"He can't wait to finish his tour and get back to LA to nest with Selena. And, the sky's the limit with the budget. She can spend whatever she wants and he'll pay for it," the source revealed.