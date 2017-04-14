Selena Gomez Keeping Church Friends Closer Than Hollywood Crowd

Selena Gomez is reportedly spending less time with the Hollywood crowd and more time with her friends from church.

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor)Actress Selena Gomez arrives for the "Louis Vuitton Series 3" Exhibition gala opening in London, Britain.

Gomez, the covergirl for the April issue of Vogue, spoke to the magazine about her current lifestyle where she's in more contact with friends from church than the entertainment industry.

"Gomez currently lives in an Airbnb in the Valley and honestly doesn't get out much, except for long drives with her girlfriends: a realtor, a techie, some folks from church," Vogue reveals of Gomez' inner circle.

"I think 17 people have my phone number right now. Maybe two are famous," Gomez said.

In the article, the 24-year-old reveals how much her church roots are deeply embedded in her by cooking a meal that Vogue describes as reminiscent of her "after-church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texan childhood."

Throughout the years, Gomez has associated herself with a few churches and pastors. Last month, the pop star shared some inspiration she received from Pastor Judah Smith who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California.

"Today I watched a sermon from one of my favorites @judahsmith," she told her Instagram followers last month.

Gomez has also frequented other churches like Hillsong, led by Senior Pastor Brian Houston, which as several churches and ministries worldwide. Last year, she performed her original worship song "Nobody" at Hillsong Church's Young & Free Revival Concert for the first time in Los Angeles, California.

"I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding," she wrote about the experience on Instagram.

"Tonight is more than a concert, it's more than Hillsong, it's more than me coming on stage, singing a song for you," she told the audience, according to E! "It's about a relationship that is greater than anything, guaranteed."

In a previous Twitter question-and-answer session, one fan asked Gomez what the song "Nobody" was about.

"God," Gomez answered simply. "'Nobody' is about Him."