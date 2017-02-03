Selena Gomez News and Updates: Singer Teases New Music on Instagram, Getting Serious With The Weeknd?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Selena Gomez took to social media recently to tease what appeared to be new music. In a series of Instagram stories, the "Same Old Love" hitmaker sang along to a new song and shared it with her 108 million followers.

Reuters/Luke MacGregorSelena Gomez is rumored to be releasing new music with Kygo.

According to Billboard, the new tune may be her song collaboration with Kygo. Rumors of Gomez releasing new music have been floating around the internet as of late, and they only intensified when she registered a new song with Kygo on ASCAP. The song, titled "It Ain't Me," features Kygo as co-writer. Not long after she posted the teasers on her Instagram story, the singer shared a photo of herself and tagged Kygo.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Fans are certainly hoping that Gomez will drop a new album soon. Her most recent album, titled "Revival," was released in 2015. "Good for You" featuring ASAP Rocky was the first single released off the album, followed by "Same Old Love," "Hands to Myself," and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Gomez has been enjoying a solid career in both music and film, having starred in films such as "Spring Breakers" and "The Fundamentals of Caring." She also lent her voice to "Hotel Transylvania" and "Hotel Transylvania 2." Work on a third "Hotel Transylvania" film is underway.

The singer's romantic life also seems to be going well. Her romance with The Weeknd has been the focus of much media attention, but it certainly looks like things are running smoothly for the couple. They most recently enjoyed a trip to Italy together.

"Their trip was bomb," a source told Hollywood Life of the pair's vacation. "They saw some historical sights, laughed, and found this cute little chain length fence and put a love lock on it!"

And it definitely seems like their relationship is getting serious as evidenced by the source's revelation that The Weeknd wants to take Gomez to his hometown in Toronto. "The Weeknd loves traveling with her and wants to take her to Toronto next and give her a personal tour of his old stomping grounds," the source disclosed.