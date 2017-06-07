Selena Gomez Reveals Taylor Swift Is Happy with Rumored BF Joe Alwyn

It would seem like Taylor Swift won't be releasing any breakup songs anytime soon because her well-hidden relationship with her rumored boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has been going great —this according to none other than Swift's best pal, Selena Gomez.

Facebook/SelenaSelena Gomez reveals that Taylor is happy with rumored beau Joe Alwyn.

It has been a while since the world has heard about Swift's relationship status after her breakup with actor Tom Hiddleston, and it looks like the singer has no intention of sharing her love life this time. This is actually quite surprising given the number of high-profile relationships she has had in the past.

In an interview with SiriusXM's "Morning Mash Up," Gomez revealed some juicy details about her own relationship while giving subtle hints at T-Swift's. Host Nicole Ryan remarked on the new things in both Gomez and Swift's lives, obviously referring to their new relationships.

"Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives. Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?" Ryan asked.

"I hang out with my new person a lot," was Gomez's reply, which is actually the truth since she is obviously not shying away from the limelight when it comes to her new beau, The Weeknd. In fact, the couple loves to flaunt their relationship any chance they get.

As for how T-Swift is doing with her rumored boyfriend, Gomez did not give anything away except for the fact that her best friend is really happy. "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time." Gomez said, pertaining to Swift.

According to E! Taylor and British Alwyn were spotted having a good time in Nashville over the weekend. It is said that the couple were introduced to each other by Swift's good friends Emma Stone and Bella Hadid, who both had connections to Alwyn.