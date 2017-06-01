Selena Gomez Slams Rumored Collaboration With The Weeknd

Rumors of Selena Gomez collaborating on new music with boyfriend The Weeknd have been swirling for quite some time, but the "It Ain't Me" singer recently denied the claims.

Reuters/Luke MacGregorSelena Gomez denies claims that she is collaborating with The Weeknd.

The speculations of a collaboration first spread after songwriter Max Martin's Wikipedia page listed a song titled "In Her Element" with The Weeknd as co-artist. Gomez, along with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Nicki Minaj, were tagged as songwriters.

However, Gomez squashed the rumor while guesting on 103.3 AMP Radio's "The TJ Show" (via Radio.com). The host asked the "13 Reasons Why" executive producer whether she was collaborating with her R&B singer of a boyfriend.

"No, no we're not," Gomez said. "It's not true!"

Fans of the couple were definitely sad to hear that they would not be making sweet music together, but they were certainly happy that the pair are as in love as ever. Gomez herself told Miami's Power 96.5 FM (via Daily Mail) that she had so much love to give and said that she was already seeing someone exclusively.

"I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love," Gomez said. "It' just how I operate."

And while the "Kill Em with Kindness" songstress did not specifically bring up the Canadian singer's name, their relationship is already common knowledge to everyone by now. The pair's romantic relationship first became public in January after photos showed the two kissing. At the time, The Weeknd had just split from model Bella Hadid two months prior.

Since then, the couple was seen on numerous occasions and did not seem to hide their relationship from the press. They even appeared on each other's social media pages. In April, Gomez and The Weeknd flaunted their love at Coachella and again in May at the Met Gala.

Gomez recently released her new single titled "Bad Liar."