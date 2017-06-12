Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Dating News: Couple No Longer Hiding Romance

Actress-turned-singer Selena Gomez is no longer hiding her romance with "Starboy" singer The Weeknd.

In an interview on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the former Disney star admitted why she has decided to make her relationship with Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd public.

"Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to ... not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself," Gomez told host Ryan Seacrest.

"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," Gomez shared, referring to her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

Gomez, who took a break from the limelight to receive treatment for anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, admitted that she just wants to be happy.

The 24-year-old star expressed that although she is ready to be back in the public eye, she is in not in a hurry to launch a new record. In the same interview, Gomez admitted that she is still trying to get used to the fame.

The couple made their first public appearance last month, at this year's Met Gala. At the "Rei Kawakubo/ Comme de Garcons: Art of the In-Between" event, Gomez wore a Stuart Vevers. It was a pink slip gown with little star embellishments. Meanwhile, The Weeknd looked dapper in his black tuxedo.

Gomez was first linked to The Weeknd in January, when both were spotted outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Rumors started spiraling when both were seen getting cozy with each other, sharing hugs and exchanging kisses.

Speaking to Miami's Power 96.5 FM last month, Gomez said that she is the type of girl who "pours all her heart and soul to the person she loves."