'Sense8' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: August 8 Cluster Captures Whispers but Where's Wolfgang?

In "Sense8" season 2's finale, the protagonists captured the main bad guy Milton Brandt, aka Whispers or the Cannibal (Terrence Mann). However, they got away without Wolfgang (Max Riemelt).

Facebook/Sense8TVA promotional still from "Sense8" season 1.

One of the season's highlights is seeing the August 8 cluster physically together. They were then able to capture the elusive Whispers and declared a war against the Sensate hunters at the Biologic Preservation Organization. However, the major question is: Where is Wolfgang while all these events are happening?

Apart from Wolfgang, the other protagonist Sensates that belong to the August 8 cluster are Will (Brian J. Smith), a former Chicago police; Sun (Doona Bae), a Korean kickboxer; Capheus (Toby Onwumere), a charismatic Kenyan bus driver; Nomi (Jamie Clayton), a trans woman and hacktivist; Kala (Tina Desai), a married pharmacist/chemist from India; Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), an actor from Mexico who used to struggle in hiding his real gender orientation; and Riley (Tuppence Middleton), an Icelandic DJ.

August 8 Cluster Captures Jonas and Whispers

While preparing to meet Kala in Paris, the nefarious Sensate from another cluster, Lila (Valeria Bilello), led The Cannibal to Wolfgang. The latter was then captured by Whispers, tortured and used as a channel to hunt down the other August 8 Sensates.

Will then declared he has a plan. In the scene that followed, all the August 8 Sensates got on a plane and met in person.

Whispers then left Wolfgang for a while (supposedly) and met Will in the familiar interrogation room where they usually visit through the mind. However, this time, Will was actually in the same room with The Cannibal and the latter did not realize it until Will landed several hard punches on Whispers' face.

On the other hand, other Sensates led by Sun, suddenly showed up at Jonas' apartment, who also received a good punch from Sun. It was revealed that Jonas survived because he was actually working with BPO.

Later on, the August 8 Sensates can be seen disguised in white BPO suits, stealing away in a van with Whispers and Jonas in it.

But Where's Wolfgang?

When viewers saw Will and the others invading the hidden BPO facility, most probably assumed they were there to save Wolfgang — just like how the season 1 finale went when Riley was captured by Whispers in Iceland.

However, in the final scene, Whispers and Jonas woke up surrounded by Will, Riley, Nomi and her fiancée Amanita (Freema Agyema), Sun, Kala, Lito, and Capheus in the stolen BPO van. But Wolfgang is nowhere in the vehicle. Then the closing credits started to roll.

There are several theories on Wolfgang's whereabouts. And many are confident that it was just a cliffhanger plot and the German Sensate is definitely alive.

Meanwhile, some fan theories over at Reddit suggest that the August 8 cluster might have not been planning to save Wolfgang after all.

One Reddit user explained, "Rescuing Wolfgang is what BPO would be expecting, since they'd done that for Riley. So they probably had more security on him. They clearly weren't expecting them to go after Whispers ... So he's under less scrutiny, but once they do get him they have to leave quickly (since Jonas would sound the alarm). Wolfgang is safe for now because BPO needs him as leverage."

Netflix has not yet announced a season 3, however, and there are a lot of burning questions left unanswered that it is almost impossible not to see another installment of "Sense8."