'Sense8' Season 3 Canceled by Netflix

After two wonderful seasons and a Christmas special, "Sense8" has been canceled. The report shocked the fans all over the world and many couldn't understand this sudden announcement. Is this really the end of "Sense 8"?

Facebook/Sense8TV Promotional picture for the TV series "Sense8."

Netflix announced its decision to cancel "Sense8" on June 1. A statement was given by Cindy Holland, vice president for Netflix's original content, who explained their decision on their official website:

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the 'Sense8' cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment."

Although the decision has already been made, fans are still hoping for the series to be renewed. After all, it was loved by a lot of people because of its diversity and overall story. Many fans defended the show online and stated reasons why Netflix should renew the series, even tagging #RenewSense8 on Twitter just to send the message.

In other news, "Sense8" was not alone in the list of shows removed from Netflix's lineup. "Marco Polo," "Hemlock Grove," "Bloodline" and Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "The Get Down" have also been axed. The decision to cut these shows was then explained by Netflix's co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

Hastings told CNBC that the company currently has a high "hit ratio." He shared that they want to take more risks. The aim is to push their content team, "You have to try more crazy things, because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."

It is still unknown if Netflix will change its decision, but fans should keep a look out for more news regarding "Sense8's" possible renewal.