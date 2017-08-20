'Sense8' Series Finale Initially Rejected by Lana Wachowski; Porn Site xHamster Offers to Continue Show

Facebook/Sense8TV 'Sense8' will conclude with a two-hour finale set to premiere in 2018.

"Sense8" has already been canceled by Netflix, but fans can look forward to a two-hour finale releasing sometime next year.

When Netflix first announced the news that "Sense8" did not get picked up for a third season, fans of the show took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment. Because of this reaction, Netflix ordered a two-hour series finale that would wrap everything up.

However, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos recently revealed that co-creator Lana Wachowski initially did not want to make a two-hour finale.

"She would have liked to have gone on, but she wasn't as excited about doing the two-hour [finale]," Sarandos told Variety. "The fan influence on her was very helpful. Her desire to have an ending increased a lot."

The second season of "Sense8" ended with a cliffhanger, and fans are remaining hopeful that the finale will deliver a satisfying conclusion. However, it looks like there is still a chance that "Sense8" will continue with a third season.

According to Crave Online, porn site xHamster recently offered to produce a potential third season of the series. xHamster extended an invitation to Lana and Lilly Wachowski in a letter and gave an argument as to why "Sense8" would fit well in their site.

"xHamster is currently one of the most trafficked websites on the internet. We get more visitors daily than the New York Times, ESPN or the Daily Mail," the letter read. "In short, we have the eyeballs, and the revenue. Unlike with Netflix, you wouldn't be competing for part of our production budget — it would be yours."

"We know we're an unlikely home," it continued. "But five years ago, people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series. We think that our time, like yours, has come."

Should the Wachowskis accept the surprising offer, they already have a head start on writing. Lana revealed earlier this month in a Facebook live interview that she has already started writing season 3.

The two-hour finale of "Sense8" will premiere in 2018 on Netflix.