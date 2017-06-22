Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding News: Couple Gets Valuable Parenting Tips From Fans

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's plate is full these days as he prepares for the birth of his child with professional tennis player Serena Williams due to happen this fall. The American internet entrepreneur recently shared how he has been making himself ready for fatherhood.

REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETTAmerican tennis player Serena Williams celebrates a win against British Heather Watson during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Ohanian shared one funny tip for soon-to-be dads like him which he got from a fan. "My favorite (tip) is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it, and then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they're not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of dad," he said.

He also revealed that he has looked at discussion threads to solicit some wardrobe tips for his upcoming baby. He jested that he found snaps on baby pajamas "nonsense" and that zippers make more sense, although they do not give the same kind of satisfaction that the noise that snaps create when getting babies dressed.

Just like Ohanian, fiancée Williams has also been searching through the internet for some tips on how to deal the encumbrances of pregnancy and motherhood. Recently, the tennis player took to Twitter to ask her fans how to treat a scratchy belly.

The public would not have known that Williams was pregnant, had she not accidentally shared a Snapchat story showing her baby bump. When rumors about her pregnancy came out in April, the couple immediately confirmed her pregnancy in the form of Williams' short but sweet note for her little one. She posted the said note on Instagram, where she thanked the baby inside of her for being her source of strength and for teaching her the true meaning of peace and serenity.

Ohanian and Williams have been engaged since December last year after he proposed to her while they were having a vacation in Rome.