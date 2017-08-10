'Severed' Now Available for Nintendo Switch

DrinkBox Studios official website "Severed" now available on Switch for US14.99

Developed by DrinkBox Studios, "Severed" was an unexpected success introduced to the gaming community last year. It was released for PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, and iOS users. Considering the features that the Nintendo Switch has to offer, many fans of "Severed" patiently waited to have a version of it. Lucky for them, the game developers have finally announced a Nintendo Switch release for the critically acclaimed touch-based video game.

According to reports, "Severed" is now available on Nintendo Switch, and players will only have to head over to the eShop and download it for $14.99. Given that the most important feature of the game is its interaction with touchscreen devices, Switch owners will not be able to experience the game on their TV. Instead, "Severed" will be maximizing everything that Nintendo's flagship console has to offer.

"Severed" has players control Sasha, who is tasked to solve puzzles and uncover secrets in her journey of finding her family. Sasha only has one arm, but "Severed" does not shy away from having her participate in a hack and slash video game, while at the same time integrating features of role-playing game. Critics have a lot to say about "Severed," but the bottomline is the fact that DrinkBox Studios brought one of the best hack and slash video games that current technology has to offer.

GameSpot has a few things to say about "Severed" when it first came out for PS Vita. For one thing, gamers are cautioned to not let the colorful visuals deceive them. "Severed" is nothing but simple, and the more hours that are poured into it, the darker the story gets. The gameplay becomes more complex, which makes "Severed" a game worth exploring in all the levels that it has to offer. If the reviews are anything to go by, Switch users have just been treated to something that should be experienced.