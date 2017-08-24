'Sex and the City' Actor Stars in Faith-Based Film 'All Saints'; Viewers Encouraged to Embrace All People

(Photo: Instagram) From the studios that brought you "War Room" and "Miracles From Heaven" comes "All Saints," in theaters August 25.

"Sex and the City" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actor John Corbett is the star of the upcoming Christian film "All Saints," which is a true story reminding the world to embrace the people that cross your path.

"All Saints" hits theaters nationwide on Aug. 25 and is based on an inspiring true story that took place in 2008 involving a reverend who helped a group of impoverished Southeast Asian (Burmese) refugees make their home in the United States. In turn, they helped him save his small church.

The timely film will touch on relevant topics that people in America, as well as the faith community, can currently glean from, such as helping refugees and accepting people of different cultures. Other themes explored in "All Saints" are faith, hope, community and church.

Alongside Corbett, the AFFIRM films movie also features Cara Buono ("Stranger Things") and the "Queen of Clean" Christian comedian Chonda Pierce.

The film tells the story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (Corbett) whose tiny church of a dozen members was ordered to shut down.

"While developers eagerly eye the property and the congregation mourns the inevitable, Michael and his family look forward to moving on to an established church where they can put down roots. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen (kuh-REN) refugees from Burma — former farmers striving for a fresh start in America — Michael feels called to an improbable new mission," the film's synopsis states.

The Karen people and the members of All Saints Church work to turn the church land into a working farm to pay the bills and feed the refugees.

"Jeopardizing his family's future by ignoring his superiors, Michael must choose between completing what he was assigned to do — close the church and sell the property — or listening to a still, small voice challenging the people of All Saints to risk it all and provide much-needed hope to their new community."

(Photo: The Christian Post) Michael, Aimee, Atticus and Hadley Spurlock pose outside of All Saints Episcopal Church, Smyrna, Tennessee, September 2016.

During an on-set visit in Smyrna, Tennessee, last September, The Christian Post caught up with the Spurlock family as well as some of the actors in the film to discuss the importance of this story being shared with the world.

Corbett admitted that while he only attends church from time to time, playing the role of Reverend Michael Spurlock encouraged him greatly. The other cast members were also moved by the faith of the Spurlocks and the drive in the Karen people to keep pressing on while up against all odds.

During their time at All Saints Episcopal Church, the Spurlocks worked together as a family to follow God's leading in helping the Burmese refugees. Along with being a supportive wife, Aimee Spurlock formed a church choir of Karen children which helped them improve their English language skills while her husband helped the refugees settle down in America. In turn, the Karen people helped produce the church's thriving farm.

Although only eight years old at the time, Atticus Spurlock, now 18 years old, said his life was forever changed by the Karen people when his family crossed their paths.

"It's just a wonderful thing that God has done," Atticus told CP. "I hope that with this film the message of Christ, the good news be brought to so many other people and that they'd be able to know that this wasn't a story that was made up or thought up by some people in a room, but that it actually happened. God is still working in the world today and I hope the young people in this country and perhaps all over the world [will] be able to recognize that."

When talking about embracing people that are different, the young man encouraged all people to welcome others with open arms because every encounter is an opportunity from God.

"When He sends something your way, who are you to question?" Atticus concluded.

All Saints Church presently still has a continued Karen community in Tennessee but the Spurlock family has since relocated and they now serve at Saint Thomas Church in New York City.

For more information on "All Saints" the film, visit the website.