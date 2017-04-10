'Shades of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers: Harlee Confesses as Crew Falls Apart in 'A House Divided'

The next "Shades of Blue" continues as the crew struggles to come to terms with the news as Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez) comes clean. "Shades of Blue" season 2 continues on Easter Sunday, April 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

(Photo: Facebook/NBCShadesofBlue)Promotional banner for NBC’s crime drama series “Shades of Blue,” airs Sundays 10 pm EDT.

The summary and title for the next episode of "Shades of Blue" season 2 are out, and things are not going well for Harlee and crew as the team is shaken to the core. Episode 7 of the second season of "Shades of Blue" is called "A House Divided," and will be airing on Easter Sunday, April 16, according to TV Guide.

Previously, in episode 6, "Fracture," Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) and Harlee were investigating the murder of Caroline Winston (Mimi Michaels). Their investigation had put Harlee's and James Nava's (Gino Anthony Pesi) relationship in an uncomfortable position, however. Trouble started when Wozniak dug deeper into who among their team has been keeping in touch with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detective Verco (Dov Davidoff). Meanhwile, the problems didn't stop coming as Michael Loman (Dayo Okeniyi) uncovered a secret himself.

Fast forwarding to episode 7, "A House Divided," Harlee has just come clean and confessed to the team that she's been keeping the FBI informed about what has been going in the team. The crew will be understandably baffled and in disbelief as to why Harlee has been telling on them in secret. Not only that, the team also has to come to terms with Wozniak apparently betraying the crew.

In the middle of the internal rift in the team, Harlee and Wozniak just can't catch a break as they still have Bianchi (Ritchie Coster) to deal with. Shorthanded and with precious few people who still trust them, Harlee and Wozniak will come up with a risky plan to take care of the situation with Bianchi.

Their meddling, however, will catch the ire of the mafia who will begin to go after the crew.

What happens next? Catch "Shades of Blue" season 2 every Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.