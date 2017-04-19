'Shades Of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers, News Updates: Episode 8 Will Take More Dangerous Turns

NBC's crime drama series "Shades of Blue" aired its seventh episode last April 16, and it was titled "A House Divided."

From the title itself, the episode features how Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez) and the rest of her team fell apart.

This divide was fueled by Harlee's previous confession about her involvement with the FBI. The team thinks Wozniak (Ray Liotta) also betrayed them, but Harlee claimed responsibility and said she was the only one informing on them to the FBI and Stahl (Warren Kole).

Unknown to Harlee, however, Wozniak actually knew of the real deal between her and Stahl.

However, confrontations were not that intense as Harlee and Julia (Anna Gunn) were seen discussing things calmly. The former was also spotted talking to Stahl, her FBI handler, on the train.

Even so, Harlee and Wozniak teamed up to catch Bianchi (Ritchie Coster), but the two faced difficulties due to the Mafia retaliating.

Episode 8, meanwhile, will be titled "Unpaid Debts," and it is set to be aired next Sunday, April 23.

According to a synopsis from TVGuide, the episode will feature even more mayhem as Wozniak continues to pursue Bianchi.

He will also be facing a difficult decision of choosing either Julia and his team, or Nate - his son who is taking steps to reunite with him.

Meanwhile, Harlee will attempt to regain harmony within the team as they try to settle the debt of Tufo's (Hampton Fluker) brother incurred from a drug dealer by taking on a somewhat shady mission.

In other news, "Shades of Blue" was already renewed for a third season last month, with a total of 10 episodes.

"This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more," says NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke. Renewed with the show are other NBC series such as "Superstore" and "This Is Us."

"Shades of Blue" airs new episodes every Sunday, 10:00 p.m. EDT on NBC.