'Shades of Blue' Season 3 News: Jennifer Lopez Spotted Filming for New Scenes in NYC

Jennifer Lopez has returned to the "Shades of Blue" set to film the show's upcoming third season.

Promotional image for the NBC drama "Shades of Blue"

After getting glammed up for her "Ni Tu Ni Yo" music video shoot on Wednesday, Lopez was spotted filming new scenes for the third installment of her NBC cop drama.The 47-year-old singer sported a black V-neck shirt, grey pants and flip flops while shooting for the series in New York City. As expected, Lopez still wore her hair in Det. Harlee Santos's signature curly bob. Her co-stars Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo were also on set as they prepared for their own scenes.

Season 2 wrapped up with Miguel's (Antonio Jaramillo) corpse finally being discovered by Stahl (Warren Kole). After learning about Miguel's death from Stahl, Cristina (Sarah Jeffery) delivered the bad news to her mother. They were unware, however, that Miguel actually died at the hands of Harlee. Stahl ended up detaining Harlee inside his home, but she managed to escape at the end of the finale.

Lopez recently took a short break from filming and traveled to France this weekend with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. PEOPLE revealed that the couple is now on a European trip and the City of Light is their first stop. The pop singer and the retired baseball pro were seen shopping at a Chanel boutique on the Avenue Montaigne and another store near Champs-Élysées.

"They were close to each other. No sign of any strain between them," an onlooker told the publication, possibly referring to cheating allegations involving Rodriguez. "They were laughing and walking hand-in-hand," the observer added.

This weekend, Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo of him and Lopez sharing a light moment during their romantic getaway. "Weekend in Paris," he wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

The third season of "Shades of Blue" is expected to premiere early next year on NBC.