'Shadow of War' Latest News: New Trailer Shows Off New Locations to Be Introduced in Game

Another trailer for "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" was released. The game is the highly anticipated follow-up to "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," and its trailer teased at several new features coming to the series. The short video preview also highlighted the impressive new locations that the new game will take place in as well.

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGameA promo image of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

While the highly-praised "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor" was entirely set in a corner of Mordor, the upcoming game will take players to other places they've never seen before. The upcoming "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be set in new locales, including the Island of Nurn, Cirith Ungol, Gorgoroth, and more according to Geek.

In the new title, players take on the mantle of Talion and his Orcish allies. As the description in the trailer read, Talion and his army will travel across the land to battle against a greater threat. "From Seregost to Gorgoroth, we will turn all of Middle-earth against Sauron," the caption for the trailer read. Also, the video preview shows off a wide variety of locations like snowy mountains, Orc strongholds and cities under siege, as described by Digital Trends.

The video also hints at an improved Nemesis system, and it's evident that instead of controlling just several Orcs at a time, the sequel could allow Talion to lead entire armies of them. The scenes of large-scale battle show that this ability will be at the forefront of advancing the storyline of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War."

"Middle Earth: Shadow of War" is set to be released on Aug. 22 this year for the Xbox One, Xbox Project Scorpio, PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4 Pro. The game will also be available for the PC from the Windows Store or from Steam. New details are expected to be revealed at E3 2017, so fans can stay tuned.

The video below is the official trailer of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War," titled "Dominate the Open World."