'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Will Tudor Talks Jonathan's Relationship With Valentine and Clary

Things are definitely heating up in the world of "Shadowhunters." This week, Freeform revealed a few spoilers ahead of the season 2 finale of the supernatural drama series.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Will Tudor as Sebastian Verlac/Jonathan Morgenstern on "Shadowhunters."

Things have definitely been going south for the characters of the popular TV show especially now that the conflict between the Downworlders and The Clave has reached a turning point.

Jace (Dominic Wayland) and Clary (Katherine McNamara) will have to remain strong because a traitor is in their midst and when he is revealed, there might be a bigger battle to fight. It also looks like that siblings Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Izzy (Emeraude Toubia), who after losing their younger brother, will have to fight and hold off a horde of demons while Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) and Simon (Alberto Rosende) confront the Seelie Queen (Sarah Hyland).

Meanwhile, Will Tudor recently dished out a lot of juicy details about his character — the complex Jonathan/Sebastian, Clary's brother and Valentine's (Alan Van Sprang) real son.

In recent developments of the show, viewers found out that Jonathan was out for revenge on his father and had finally captured him. However, the two are now working together in a false truce.

In an interview with Hidden Remote, Tudor revealed that he thinks his character has the upper hand on Valentine. According to the actor, if there is one thing Jonathan is good at, it is playing with emotions and he might be doing just that to his father, letting him feel that he is in control when he isn't.

But one curious thing about Jonathan's character is his relationship with his sister Clary.

"I think we'll see his mind become more focused on Clary and her as sort of an end point to the possibility of happiness. I'm really excited for people to see in the next episode how that comes to a head and what kind of happens with that. But very much so... that kindness was everything he needed to hear," Tudor explained.

As sad as it may be, all Jonathan wants is someone who would love him. Tudor himself agrees that he doesn't think Jonathan wants to be bad.

"I don't think he necessarily wants to do bad things, I think his emotions just take control and his experiences dictate how he acts."

"Shadowhunters" airs on Freeform every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.