'Shameless' Season 8 Release Updates: Showtime Series to Arrive on November 5

After all the rumors and speculations, Showtime has finally announced that "Shameless" season 8 is arriving this fall.

There is no denying that "Shameless" season 8 is one of the most-anticipated TV series. While its upcoming season was announced late last year, its release date had been a subject of guessing games among the fans for a while. After months of speculations, Showtime finally announced that "Shameless" season 8 is arriving on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, apart from the release date of the multi-awarded drama-comedy series, there have also been numerous rumors and speculations on how its story may possibly pan out. Among the rumors attached to the upcoming season of the TV series, though, one of the most persistent is the one claiming that Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) will change for the better.

While many were skeptical on the possibility for the Gallagher patriarch to abandon his shameless ways, Macy revealed in his latest interview that it will really be the case.

"A new Frank means a new beginning, a fresh start. Today starts now. Like when you get a new bar of soap. It's big and perfectly formed and even though you know it's going down the drain, it impresses you. Or the end of the toilet paper roll. But maybe that's not the same thing at all," Macy said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

While it remains unclear if Frank can sustain the change he will impose on himself, fans can also expect the upcoming season of the Showtime series to feature the Gallagher children to deal with their respective issues. Fiona (Emmy Rossum), for instance, will encounter some bumps along the road as she ventures into the real estate business. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will, likewise, struggle in keeping himself sober, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will find ways to revive his relationship with Trevor (Elliot Fletcher).

Debbie (Emma Kenney), on the other hand, will juggle things as a single mom while attending a welding school, and Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will find ways to support himself in school after losing his scholarship. As for Liam, he will discover how different his family is from his rich classmates after his father lectures him to "stick to the man."