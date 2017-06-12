'Shameless' Season 8 Rumors: Frank to Talk Fiona Out of Her Plan to Leave Gallagher Home

While it remains unknown when "Shameless" season 8 will arrive, there are already numerous rumors attached to the Showtime series. If the latest reports are to be believed, Frank (William H. Macy) may convince his eldest child, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) to reconsider her plan of leaving the Gallagher household so that he can continue to live a happy-go-lucky life.

Following the death of the Gallagher matriarch, Monica (Chloe Webb), in the previous season of "Shameless," many suspect that Fiona will finally spread her wings in the next season of the Showtime series. After all, it was Fiona herself who said that she was sick and tired of looking after her siblings, and that they need to fend for themselves.

As the eldest Gallagher child was seen venturing into real-estate business at the season 7 finale episode, it is now suspected that she will leave the family home. After all, she has long assumed the role of being the parent to her siblings as neither Frank nor Monica performed their parental duties to their children.

However, according to recent reports, there is a possibility for Frank to talk Fiona out of her decision to leave the Gallagher household. Allegedly, Frank believes that he may be forced to take care of his children once Fiona leaves, and this will mean that he will have to cease living a carefree life.

To recall, Macy revealed in an interview with "CBS This Morning" that Frank is actually a good guy who is fun and hardworking. However, as "Shameless" is supposed to be a morality show that portrays the opposite of what an ideal family should be, the show has to make his character the bad guy.

"It's about family values, it's about this family that is this far from being on the street, and they get each other's back every week. Somebody's got to be the bad guy," Macy said.

Will "Shameless" season 8 finally show Frank's good side as he finally embraces his role as a father to his children once Fiona leaves? Will he really convice Fiona to reconsider her decision? Is the eldest Gallagher daughter really planning to leave the family home?

Fans can only speculate for now.